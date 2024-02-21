Tux Machines

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 13.0.10

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

9to5Linux

Ardour 8.4 Open-Source DAW Released with Experimental AAF Import

Coming a little over two months after Ardour 8.2 (the Ardour 8.3 release was skipped due to a critical bug), the Ardour 8.4 release is here to introduce experimental support for importing AAF (Advanced Authoring Format) files. Since this feature is experimental, the devs ask users to send feedback and report bugs.

GCompris 4.0 Open-Source Educational Suite Released with Several New Activities

GCompris 4.0 is here more than a year after GCompris 3.0 and introduces a “Grammar classes” activity that helps children learn to identify words in grammatical classes, one class at a time, as well as a “Grammar analysis” activity that’s pretty much similar with the “Grammar classes” one but also contains several classes requested for each sentence.

Help Shape the Future of Kubuntu and Win Awesome Prizes

The Kubuntu Graphic Design Contest is a joint effort between the Linux hardware vendor Kubuntu Focus and the team of developers behind Kubuntu Linux to modernize the Kubuntu brand/artwork, including elements like logo, fonts, color palette, as well as the default desktop environment, in time for the upcoming Kubuntu 24.04 LTS release.

Mozilla Firefox 124 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing, Here’s What to Expect

Mozilla Firefox 124 appears to be a small update, probably the smallest so far, as it only promises to update the Caret Browsing mode to also work in the PDF viewer. Caret browsing is a feature that lets you navigate and select text or elements on a web page using the keyboard.

LinuxGizmos.com

NVMe-Enabled HiFiBerry-Like Board for Raspberry Pi 5 SBC

Wi-Fi HaLow Development Platform is Compatible with OpenWrt

Asian Countries Where GNU/Linux Usage (Excluding ChromeOS) is Measured Above the International Average

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 21, 2024
updated Feb 21, 2024

Lights from population centers around the world as seen at night from outer space

Some surprises there...

THIS afternoon "proper" GNU/Linux is measured at over 4% internationally, based on statCounter (it fluctuates a bit throughout the month). It's even higher if one counts ChromeOS, but Chromebooks are locked down and not exactly where we want to go.

Which countries drive the average up? Well, in the case of Asia, which has 59.22% percent of the world's population, these are the countries where the estimate % of GNU/Linux (desktops/laptops, not counting Android devices or Chromebooks).

Asian Countries Where GNU/Linux Usage (Excluding ChromeOS) is Measured Above International Average

Lebanon looks more like a glitch because of a sharp spike last month. With Jordan the curve seems more stable, so the increase is plausible.

Linux on a $0.15 CH32V003 RISC-V microcontroller
The linux-ch32v003 project enables the low cost CH32V003 microcontroller to run Linux
elementary OS 8 Enters Early Access, Here’s What’s Planned
Sponsors of elementary OS now have early access to the next major version of the Ubuntu-based desktop Linux operating system
Asian Countries Where GNU/Linux Usage (Excluding ChromeOS) is Measured Above the International Average [original]
Some surprises there...
GNOME 46 Desktop Environment Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing
The GNOME Project released today the beta version of the upcoming GNOME 46 desktop environment series for public testing ahead of the final release on March 20th, 2024.
GCompris 4.0 Open-Source Educational Suite Released with Several New Activities
The GCompris 4.0 has been released today as a major update to this open-source and cross-platform educational software suite suitable for children aged 2 to 10 bringing new activities and updated translations.
Ubuntu, IBM, and more
Mixxx 2.4 Open-Source DJ Software Released with Major Changes
Mixxx 2.4 open-source, free, and cross-platform DJ software designed to give you all the tools you need to perform live mixes arrived today as a major update that adds major new features and improvements.
Miracle-WM Is a New Tiling Wayland Compositor Based on Mir
Canonical employee Matthew Kosarek announced today a new project that leverages the Mir display server, called miracle-wm, which is a tiling Wayland compositor with a window manager in the style of i3, Sway, or Hyprland.
GNU/Linux at 4% of the Desktop/Laptop Market, According to Several Independent Surveys of Web-Connected Clients [original]
4% is said to be the international average, but not all countries are "equal"
 
Ardour 8.4 Open-Source DAW Released with Experimental AAF Import
Paul Davis announced today the release and general availability of Ardour 8.4 as a new maintenance update to this powerful open-source, cross-platform, and free digital audio workstation (DAW).
Urgent warning to delete these five apps – especially if you have one particular phone
GIMP 2.99.18 Released: The Last Development Preview Before 3.0!
At long last, we bring you the final development version before GIMP 3
Flathub Change the Game: Implements Rigorous Build Validations
Flathub now moderates permission and critical MetaInfo changes
Best Way to Get Vertical Tabs in Firefox
Ready to reclaim your browsing space? Here are some of the ways you can enjoy vertical tabs in Firefox.
Arkane Linux: This 'Nix-worthy' Arch-based Immutable Distro Shows Potential
A GNOME-centered take on immutability with Arch Linux
Oxygen Icons 6 Released
Oxygen Icons is an icon theme for use with any XDG compliant app and desktop
KDSOAP WS-Discovery Client 0.4.0
This project is creating a WS-Discovery client library based on the KDSoap library
Critical Android warning issued to Samsung Galaxy owners - delete these apps now
Immich 1.95.0 Introduces Enhanced Search Capabilities
Immich 1.95.0, a Google Photos alternative, brings over 150+ PRs featuring search enhancements
RawTherapee 5.10 Introduces Multi-Editor Support
RawTherapee 5.10, a raw image processing program, adds custom editors
today's howtos
a second batch of howtos for today
Machine Learning in Linux: EasyOCR – OCR that reads natural scene text and dense text in documents
It’s free and open source software
8 Best Free and Open Source Linux Bible Software
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
Announcing the Kubuntu Graphic Design Contest: Shape the Future of Kubuntu
We’re thrilled to unveil an extraordinary opportunity for creatives and enthusiasts within and beyond the Kubuntu community
gThumb 3.12.5 Released with Few Bug-fixes (Ubuntu PPA)
gThumb image viewer and organizer released new 3.12.5 release this Sunday
Security and Microsoft Blunders
mostly Microsoft issues
Exodus Bitcoin Wallet: $490K Swindle
This isn’t the first time, and if nothing changes, it likely won’t be the last
NVMe-Enabled HiFiBerry-Like Board for Raspberry Pi 5 SBC
The 52Pi NVDAC is a recent addition to the range of hardware accessories designed for the Raspberry Pi 5
Final Release of Popular Open-Source IRC Client
The open-source IRC client HexChat has announced its final ever release
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software (FLOSS), Canonical, and IBM
Hard Times at MariaDB
Some MariaDB update
Help Shape the Future of Kubuntu and Win Awesome Prizes
The Kubuntu and Kubuntu Focus teams announced today the Kubuntu Graphic Design Contest as a call for talented graphic designers to help shape the future of the KDE-focused distribution and win some awesome prizes.
PlayStation Portal mod enables PSP games using Android
KDE Gear 23.08.5 Brings More Bug Fixes for Kdenlive, Falkon, and Other Apps
The KDE Project announced the release of KDE Gear 23.08.5 as the fifth maintenance update to the latest KDE Gear 23.08 series of this collection of over 120 apps for the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
Making way for Wayland in KdeEcoTest
KdeEcoTest is an automation and testing tool which allows one to record and simulate user interactions with a Graphical User Interface
Valve’s Steam Audio Code Is Now Open Source
Valve's Steam Audio SDK is now open-source under Apache-2.0 license
Mozilla Firefox 124 Is Now Available for Public Beta Testing, Here’s What to Expect
Now that Firefox 123 is officially out on the stable channel, Mozilla has promoted the next major release, Firefox 124, to the beta channel for public testing.
Drawpile 2.2.1 Released with Experimental HiDPI Scaling Support
Drawpile, free open-source collaborative drawing program, announced new 2.2.1 release yesterday
This nasty new Android malware can easily bypass Google Play security — and it's already been downloaded thousands of times
This Patch Boosts Linux Gaming Performance By 50% and More
This should help the Linux gaming experience thrive
Asus Expands Tinker Board 3N Series with 3N Plus and 3N Lite Variants
The product pages indicate all the variants support Linux Debian 11, Yocto, and Android 12
Firefox 123 Delivers Better Linux Gamepad Support + More
A new stable version of the Mozilla Firefox web browser is available to download
Games: Nightingale, Palworld, Steam Deck, and More
7 stories about games and GNU/Linux
Thinking about switching to Linux? 10 things you need to know
Why is now the perfect time to migrate to Linux
Samsung's latest rugged Android tablet finally hits US store shelves
Do you need antivirus on Linux?
If you've been a Windows user for years, then you are well aware of the need for antivirus software. It's a given
Sparky Linux is a blazing-fast distro that can keep your older machines running for years
If you have old computers sitting around, why not give them new life with this Debian-based Linux distribution that's as easy to use as it is quick
Attempts to Silence Tux Machines
We're under attack by people who attack women
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Calamares 3.3.2 Installer Improves Manual Partitioning and Qt 6 Compatibility
Adriaan de Groot released today Calamares 3.3.2 as a new maintenance update in the latest Calamares 3.3 series of this popular universal installer program for GNU/Linux distributions.
GNU/Linux in Iceland: From 1% to 6% in Less Than a Decade [original]
this month's data from statCounter
GNOME 46: Best New Features
Learn about the brand-new features of the GNOME 46 desktop environment.
GNOME Network Displays Adds Support for MICE, Chromecast
The latest version of the GNOME Network Displays app lets you stream your desktop to a wireless display using the Chromecast and Miracast over Infrastructure (MICE) protocols.
Mozilla Firefox 123 Is Now Available for Download, Here’s What’s New
The Mozilla Firefox 123 open-source web browser is now available for download ahead of its official launch on February 20th, 2024.
Three New Sparky 2024.02 Rolling Special Editions Released
Powered by Linux kernel 6.6, SparkyLinux's special GameOver, Multimedia
Anatsa Android Trojan Bypasses Google Play Security, Expands Reach to New Countries
7 Features That Make Ubuntu 24.04 LTS Cool
Curious what Ubuntu's next big LTS release brings? We tell you all about it here
LXQt 2.0 to Rely Entirely on Qt6, Qt5 Support Concluded
April's LXQt 2.0 release brings a revamped menu with improved search and favorites, powered by Qt6 for enhanced performance
Tech Support Stories Part 2
In short order I learned troubleshooting Windows was a waste of time
Errands: A Simple and Elegant To-Do Companion for Linux
Ready to take charge of your errands with a desktop Linux app
Microchip announces the PolarFire SoC Discovery Kit, a low-cost devkit for Linux and real-time applications
They also support a deterministic L2 memory system for Linux and real-time applications
5 Best Free and Open Source Tox Clients
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion here
A Complete Guide to Lubuntu Default Apps and Their Purposes
This is a full list of all Lubuntu default applications (or list of Lubuntu components) with their explanations for first time users
Review: Drauger OS 7.6
The Drauger OS project develops an Ubuntu-based Linux distribution which features the Xfce desktop and places a focus on gaming
Best Linux Distributions in 2024
The term “best” is subjective. Different people have different requirements and based on those requirements, one considers something better than the other. So, there’s no definite answer to this question.
Linux 6.8-rc5
another step towards final
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: February 18th, 2024
The 175th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on February 18th, 2024.