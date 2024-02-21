Asian Countries Where GNU/Linux Usage (Excluding ChromeOS) is Measured Above the International Average

Feb 21, 2024



Some surprises there...

THIS afternoon "proper" GNU/Linux is measured at over 4% internationally, based on statCounter (it fluctuates a bit throughout the month). It's even higher if one counts ChromeOS, but Chromebooks are locked down and not exactly where we want to go.

Which countries drive the average up? Well, in the case of Asia, which has 59.22% percent of the world's population, these are the countries where the estimate % of GNU/Linux (desktops/laptops, not counting Android devices or Chromebooks).

Lebanon looks more like a glitch because of a sharp spike last month. With Jordan the curve seems more stable, so the increase is plausible. █