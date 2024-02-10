Countries Where Android is Measured at Over 80% of the Market for Operating Systems

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Feb 10, 2024,

updated Feb 10, 2024



Kiribati, Niger, Vanuatu, Syrian Arab Republic, Chad, Sudan, Western Sahara, and Egypt

This month Microsoft Windows fell to new lows while Android surged to 44% of the total, so we've decided to look at which countries have a high share of Android usage. It's mostly areas where mobile phone usage outpaces desktop/laptop usage. Have a look below.

Have a play with the source file, as ODF. █

"Writing non-free software is not an ethically legitimate activity, so if people who do this run into trouble, that's good! All businesses based on non-free software ought to fail, and the sooner the better."