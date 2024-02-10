Countries Where Android is Measured at Over 80% of the Market for Operating Systems
Kiribati, Niger, Vanuatu, Syrian Arab Republic, Chad, Sudan, Western Sahara, and Egypt
This month Microsoft Windows fell to new lows while Android surged to 44% of the total, so we've decided to look at which countries have a high share of Android usage. It's mostly areas where mobile phone usage outpaces desktop/laptop usage. Have a look below.
Have a play with the source file, as ODF. █
